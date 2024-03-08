NEWBERRY — Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, will perform at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, SC on Saturday, March 16 at 8 pm. This event is open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are $30-$40 (plus fees). For more information call 803-276-6264 or visit newberryoperahouse.com.

Socks in the Frying Pan, a multi-award-winning band from Ennis, County Clare, Ireland—the mecca of Irish traditional music—was formed in 2014. Forged together by a fire of pure joy and passion for their art, the band comprises Aodan Coyne on guitar and lead vocals, Shane Hayes on accordion, and younger brother Fiachra Hayes on fiddle.

Their ‘Socks Sound’ combines virtuosic musicianship with a burning passion for the music and tradition, pitch-perfect harmonies, and a big splash of quick wit and banter. Their electrifying performances and on-stage charm have established them as the kingpins on the Irish Traditional Music scene today.

They have toured extensively, capturing hearts in 46 US states, dozens of countries, and every continent, showcasing at renowned festivals such as the Walnut Valley Festival in Kansas, Electric Picnic in Ireland, Tønder Festival in Denmark, and the world-famous New Orleans Jazz Festival.

Socks in the Frying Pan have released three studio albums, each adding to their list of accolades including ‘Best New Band’, ‘Best Live Band’, ‘Album of the Year’, and ‘Best Live Performance of the Year’. Their latest release, Raw & Ríl, recorded live at Glór Theatre, was immediately awarded ‘Best Live Album’.

https://socksinthefryingpan.com/