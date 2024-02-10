The first runner up, World Piece. They are pictured with Jerran Long, athletic fields and events supervisor for Newberry County.

The second runner up, The Jackson Five. Pictured with Jerran Long, athletic fields and events supervisor for Newberry County.

“We couldn’t come up with a name for our puzzle team so this is the name of our puzzle team” – a song by Fall Out Boy, they are pictured with Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation.

PROSPERITY – Thirteen teams competed in the inaugural Newberry Jigsaw Puzzle Competition on Friday, January 26, and team Planet Fit This walked away with the title of Newberry County Puzzle Master and a cash prize.

“This was an opportunity for us to offer our community something a little different and the support from the community, our partners and the local sponsors was incredible,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation.

Newberry County Parks and Recreation put on this event with the help of the Town of Prosperity and the City of Newberry Parks Recreation and Tourism, and it was held at the Prosperity Civic Center.

“The Town of Prosperity is a proud sponsor of the inaugural puzzle contest. I enjoyed the creativity of the teams and had so much fun. We look forward to next year’s event,” said Karen Livingston, administrator for the Town of Prosperity.

“When Jessie brought the idea of hosting a jigsaw puzzle competition to the table, we were in full support and felt it would be a great way to offer something really unique to the community. To have 13 teams in the inaugural event is an excellent start to what we believe will be an annual competition. Jessie did a great job spearheading the effort,” said City PRT Director Collin Shealy.

Program Manager Johnnie Caldwell said, “I can really see this event growing. The teams were very enthusiastic and competitive. It was a great social event too with the teams interacting with one another before and after.”

The 13 teams, each consisting of four individuals, that participated this year were: Get it Together People, The Piece Makers, “We couldn’t come up with a name for our puzzle team so this is the name of our puzzle team” – a song by Fall Out Boy, Jigsaw Junkies, Edgy Ladies, Na-Na, Na, Na, Na-Na, Paris’ Puzzle Pack, The Lost Pieces, Puzzling Saddlers, We’re Puzzled, Planet Fit This, World Piece, The Jackson Five.

Each team was given the same Ravensburger Puzzle, “Manatee Moments.” Planet Fit This finished the puzzle in just 54 minutes, solidifying their first-place victory. As their prize, the team was awarded $200, and each team member received a plaque.

World Piece completed the puzzle next, earning first runner up placement and The Jackson Five followed soon behind them as second runner up. World Piece received a $100 cash prize and the Jackson Five received $50.

The puzzle was not the only competition during the evening, each team was required to have team shirts. Each team shirt was judged on three categories: Most Original, Funniest, Most Puzzling.

World Piece won the Most Original category, the judges felt their shirts matched the category description best of “made creatively, colorfully, interestingly and shows personality.”

Na-Na, Na, Na, Na-Na won the Funniest category, the judges felt their shirts were “made for kicks and giggles, most tastefully outrageous.”

We couldn’t come up with a name for our puzzle team so this is the name of our puzzle team” – a song by Fall Out Boy won the Most Puzzling category, as the judges felt they fit the category best with “makes you think and makes you wonder how they even came up with the idea.”

These winners received prize packs with donations from various sponsors.

“This event was so well received and the positive energy the teams brought to the competition was contagious, so we are looking forward to more puzzle competitions in the near future with added divisions and more amazing prizes,” Long said.