NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) is hosting a Spring Soirée fundraiser on Saturday, March 2 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Saluda Shoals River Center in Columbia. In celebration of World Wildlife Day, join SCWF staff, board, and friends for a fun evening celebrating our local wildlife right here in South Carolina. Our soirée will have a delectable spread of food by Scott Hall & Paella South, an open bar by Twist, live music by John Emil, and raffles to win great prizes! Buy your tickets and sponsorships now before sales close on Friday, February 16.

Our state has many contributions to this special day! We have chosen the following signature species for this event because they show our connections to the world and also highlight what is unique to our state: Spotted salamander, Venus flytrap, loggerhead sea turtle, prothonotary warbler, monarch butterfly, shortnose sturgeon, and bottlenose dolphin.

The spotted salamander is our state amphibian, and the only amphibian indigenous to South Carolina. The rare Venus flytrap can only be found in the wild in the Carolinas and recently became our official state carnivorous plant! The loggerhead sea turtle migrates long distances to SC, nesting along our beaches and swimming all the way to their foraging grounds in the Sargasso Sea. Prothonotary warblers and monarch butterflies also travel impressively long distances, flying thousands of miles from their wintering grounds to South Carolina. Shortnose sturgeon are an endangered fish species that migrates through our rivers and coastal waters. Charismatic bottlenose dolphins glide through our coastal waters and can be found strand-feeding along our beaches, one of the only places in the world where you can see this spectacular feeding behavior.

SCWF has big plans for 2024, and you can help us increase our impact by purchasing tickets or a sponsorship! Sponsorships include early entry to a VIP hour from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. All donations made to SCWF, including the proceeds from this event, stay right here in the state to help our local wildlife and their habitats. Thank you to our event sponsors: BMW, Duke Energy, Mark Anthony Brewing, Inc, Martin Marietta, Michelin, OceanaGold, ReWa, Shaw Floors, Spartanburg Water, US Silica, Westinghouse, Ron & Donna Ware, Columbia Craft, and RNDC.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets and sponsorships visit: https://www.scwf.org/events/2024/3/2/spring-soiree