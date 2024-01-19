NEWBERRY — Rotary is a service club in a global network of 1.4 million men and women who are not only friends but leaders in their respective disciplines. Their goal is to help the community, provide goodwill and ensure it will be beneficial to all concerned.

The Rotary Club of Newberry, founded in the early 1920s, currently has over 60 members. These members are Newberry business owners, educators and governmental representatives. Their backgrounds are different, but they are united in their friendship and their belief in helping their community. Examples of this community support are pervasive throughout Newberry County.

During the past few years, the Newberry Rotary Club has provided funding and manpower for landscaping at the Free Medical Clinic, outdoor improvements at the Newberry Disabilities Center and new technological equipment and installation at the Newberry Museum.

This year the Free Medical Clinic was again selected for necessary maintenance and improvements. The Free Medical Clinic which is located on Kinard Street provides free medical services to those in need. This facility has been providing this service for many years. With each passing year required maintenance continues, but with limited funds, the maintenance is either delayed or shelved.

After requesting and receiving a matching grant from Rotary International, a formal work plan was required. A special committee of Newberry Rotarians was set up to decide what had to be done, the financial cost, the manpower requirements and the required time frame.

Interior improvements and maintenance were first on the list. This included sanding and painting selected walls, replacing discolored ceiling tiles, fixing plumbing leaks, repairing window jams, new Venetian blinds, new floor mats, new rugs, a solar light fixture, new shelving, new plumbing fixtures, popcorn ceiling repair, the cleaning of rugs, and finally an acquisition and installation of 20 new LED fluorescent light fixtures.

External improvements and maintenance were next. This included replacing and painting the front porch pillars and handrails, repairing and painting all the outside facial eaves, painting outside steel handrails, making a cellar door cover, new medical center signage, new shrubbery, and finally a new camera and alarm system.

The improvements at the Free Medical Clinic occurred because of a community need and a commitment by the Newberry Rotary Club to help and improve our community. A special thanks to the following businesses who gave their time and or products to make this a success: Hamm Hardware, Whitaker Floor covering, SERVPRO of Newberry, Ringer Enterprises, Fulmer HVAC, Sanders Landscaping, Jessie Baker Contracting, Lowes, and Rich Security Systems of Chapin.

The Newberry Rotary Club meets every other Friday at 1p.m. at the Newberry County Visitors Center, also known as the Newberry Community Hall.