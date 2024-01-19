NEWBERRY – Being able to serve by helping others is what drives Lieutenant Michael Parker. It’s one of the things he loves most about working in the fire service.

Parker was recently named Firefighter of the Year for 2023 on behalf of the Newberry Fire Department and sponsored by Whitaker Funeral Home. Fire Chief Gene Shealy described him as a good person and always willing to help people in need.

The Firefighter of the Year designation is chosen through nominations made by members of the fire department. An outside review board then judges each nomination, Shealy said.

Parker was nominated by his peers for the recognition.

As part of the nomination, the following was written of Parker:

“His dedication, knowledge and expertise show on every call he is on. He is one of the guys that when you see him on scene, you know things are at least going to get a little better.”

Parker began his career with the Newberry Fire Department in 2014 as a volunteer. He was hired into a full-time position in 2015. He was later promoted in 2017 to engineer and to his current rank of lieutenant in 2022.

Having the mindset of a civil servant is what Parker says he believes led him to the fire service. Prior to his career with the Newberry Fire Department, he served 11 years in the military.

“I believe all civil servants have a similar mindset – EMS, police fire, military, all have that same disposition,” Parker said.

In 2012, Parker moved to the Silverstreet area of Newberry when he noticed someone going to and from their fire department alone and asked to see how he could help. He soon became a volunteer.

Through that connection in Silverstreet, Parker took classes and was introduced to former Fire Chief Keith Minick and current Chief Shealy, who was over recruitment and retention with Newberry Fire Department at the time.

“They told me I would make a great fit and Chief Minick gave me the opportunity to come on full-time,” Parker said.

In his role as lieutenant, Parker serves as the commander for the Honor Guard, manages their computer reporting software and rope/rescue equipment. He has also served as a lead for the department’s explorer program.

Through his career, Parker feels he’s able to mentor and teach groups on all walks of life which is his motivation each day.

“It goes back to the mindset,” he said. “The reason you do it is to be able to help people and do something for others.”

When he’s not working for the Newberry Fire Department, Parker also volunteers for the Silverstreet Fire Department, is a member of the Newberry County Dive Team and coaches his son’s coaches pitch team. Parker also runs a landscaping business and enjoys hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Parker is married to his wife, Lori. Together they have a son, Jackson. Parker is also stepfather to son, Ryan.

During his time in Newberry, he has received one unit commendation as well as one individual commendation. Parker has also received the life-saving award from the department.

“Lt. Parker is motivated and someone who comes to work every day with a mission to learn more and teach what he’s learned to our younger staff,” Shealy said. “He’s a huge asset to the city, the fire department and the community.”

For those on the fence about joining the fire service, Parker’s advice is to try it.

“It’s the greatest job in the world,” he said. “You become a part of something greater than yourself.”