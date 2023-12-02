NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council approved second and final reading of an ordinance Tuesday to revive and amend a contract of purchase and sale of land located on Dixie Drive to Southbury Development, LLC and to authorize the city manager to execute a contract of purchase and sale.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow.

First reading of the ordinance was held last week during council’s regular November meeting.

Interim City Manager Ed Driggers said the ordinance simply extends the closing date for the sale of the property located at the recreation complex.

Mayor Foster Senn shared that the repaving of Main Street had been well received and looked great along with a big success in the city’s Main Street Lights event.

Glasgow then shared that he received a call from a local business owner that felt that the event itself along with decorations downtown was the best he’s seen Newberry look during the holiday season.

City Council will meet again on Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m.