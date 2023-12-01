NEWBERRY – The Housing Authority of the City of Newberry received Walmart gift cards just before the Thanksgiving holiday for its residents. The cards were donated by a group of philanthropic ladies: Lisa Toland, Glendora P. Williams, Genice Thompson, Patricia H. Caldwell, Melanie Miller, Leila W. Caldwell, Toriah Caldwell, and Eddie Caldwell.

“We are very grateful to receive such a generous donation! There is a tremendous need amongst our residents and especially during the holiday season,” said Jessica M. Holcomb, Executive Director. Residents of Newberry Housing Authority’s Vincent Place property will be receiving the cards.

The Housing Authority of the City of Newberry has provided housing assistance for people with low and moderate incomes, since 1968. NHA provides housing assistance for families, elderly, veterans and disabled individuals through a variety of programs including Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers. For more information on housing assistance, contact the Newberry Housing Authority at 3589 Grant Ave., Newberry, SC 29108 or phone 803-276-1049. NHA offices are open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or visit online at www.newberryhousing.org