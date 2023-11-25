NEWBERRY — Newberry County hosted the Spartan Race from November 18 through November 20, attracting a number of athletes and racers from around the county, state and nation.

“I mean, we’re more avid about Spartan Races, so we have traveled to a lot of different states,” said Tristan and Magdelena, who were visting Newberry and attending Newberry’s Spartan Race for ths first time.

Both veterans and newbies came out to race, each leaving with a new or reinforced love for certain obstacles. For some, like Tristan and Magdelena, it was the multi-rig, an obstacle they said they rarely saw. Others loved the rope wall and fire pit.

“Either the ringclimb with the bar or the final one right there, easily,” said Jacob, motioning to the fire pit he’d jumped over moments before speaking.

For others, like Jack Lewis, the robe climb remained his favorite after encountering it at Newberry’s race last year.

“I liked the rope climb,” Lewis said. “I had to learn how to climb ropes that day.”

Some racers, like Jack and his friends, dressed up for the race. Jack came as Thor, while his friends dressed as the rest of the Avengers and did so last year when they came to Newberry. Jack’s a Spartan Race veteran, having been to 12 other races. He liked Newberry’s, like many race veterans, due to its ease versus other courses. He also encourgaed those interested to sign up and run next year.

“I did some races out on the west coast which is pretty mountainous, so it’s kind of nice to have a little bit of a flat one,” Jack, equipped with Mjolnir. “I think it’s a great course. If you’re thinking about it, just sign up, make the commitment and the rest will follow. Sign up, have the goal and the rest will follow.”

Others, like Paris Braye, also encouraged others to attend the race.

“Just try it,” she said. “Don’t doubt your abilities, there are poeople of all shapes and sizes and ages out here.”

“I second that,” said Lance Braye. “A lot of people get intimidated by the obstacles and stuff, but, I mean, I’ve seen folks out here that could be my grandparents. I’ve seen folks that you would never think could do this. So if you’re thinking about it, just go for it.”

Everyone, both racers, veiwers and event workers each commented on the close community that brings the Spartans together. Racers and onlookers give each other words of encourgaement and care to one another, making the race feel more like a community than a competition.

“The Spartan community is what makes the race fun. When you’re out here, it’s not just people competing. Everyone’s actually helping each other and actually being friendly,” said Tristan. “That’s the main reason people do Spartan Races and why they should.”