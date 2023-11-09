NEWBERRY — Margaret Davis, owner and CEO of Arsha’s BBQ LLC. As a mobile food service concession owner, Margaret has partnered with the International Professional Rodeo Association, East Coast Trail Ride Association, South Carolina High School Rodeo Association, Newberry Agriculture Expo, and Horse Saddle Club providing an array of catering items for special events. Her catering services do not stop there, she gives back to the community and travels to cater to various organizations offering her services with a smile.

Ms. Davis is a service award recipient and Hope Scholarship graduate from Mid-Carolina High School. She attended Piedmont Technical College, Human Services program. Her training and professional background is inclusive of behavioral modification and nursing. Margaret works with the Hardy Handz Epilepsy Foundation, whose mission focuses on educating, advocating, and supporting those who are living with Epilepsy.

As a Board member of the Women Connecting Women Chapter of ABWA, Margaret has inspired and encouraged other working women and business owners to achieve personal goals by stepping up to the plate and investing in themselves personally and professionally. Margaret is no stranger to excelling in ABWA, Margaret was recognized as the 2021 Protégé of the Year and serves on the South Carolina Area Council. She continues to expand her reach statewide and nationally in the American Business Women’s Association. In her quest to serve and uplift others, Margaret volunteers with various organizations in her community, inclusive of Hush No More Foundation, a board member; Stomp Out Crime, a domestic violence advocate; and Christ Central Ministries, helping individuals who are homeless.

Margaret expresses that she gained confidence when she became part of ABWA. She believes the organization gave her the keys to ignite her engine and it is one of the driving forces behind her willpower to excel. She has gained so many gems from Women Connecting Women, that it has become an important and valuable part of her womanhood. She now refers to this sisterhood of elite career-minded and working women as a daily integrated part of her life.

Margaret is the mother and guardian of three daughters, Kayden, Samauriaye and Jazzmean. Ms. Davis is inspired by her parents, Loretta Davis Huguenin and AJ. Davenport, along with guardian angel/keeper, Susan Davis Hardy. She feels their encouraging and nurturing parenting style helped mold her into the woman she is today. Margaret’s hobbies include learning about various aspects of crystals and precious gems. She also enjoys reading adventure books and history books, vacationing as often as she can, and connecting with other like-minded women.

Women Connecting Women will recognize Margaret Davis on Saturday, November 18, 2023, during their Evening of Excellence semi-formal celebration to be held at Mid-Carolina Country, Prosperity, SC. The public is invited. For tickets or sponsorship information contact any member of Women Connecting Women or email abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.