NEWBERRY — Foster Senn announced he is running for reelection as Mayor of the City of Newberry in the November 7 city election.

Senn has served as Newberry’s mayor since 2010 and served as a City Councilman from 2006—2010.

Under his leadership, Senn says Newberry has taken “significant” steps forward including new businesses downtown and in the Wilson Road-Main Street area; the Oakland Mill development and new housing. Quality of life improvements included a broadband fiber project, which won a statewide award and investing in family-friendly infrastructure, improved parks and recreation throughout the city, the Newberry Recreation Complex and the Gully Washer Splash Park.

In addition, Senn said new ideas for the city have flourished during his tenure, including the Newberry Art Center, new festivals like Main Street Lights at Christmas and youth programs, such as the annual Academic All Stars program for local elementary school students and Junior Leadership. Preserving Newberry’s history has also been a priority, such as the renovation and naming of Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman Park, he said.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as Newberry’s mayor. My work has been for Newberry to be a strong and vibrant city and together as a community we have accomplished much and can be proud. We have significant momentum and I believe we are on the brink of even more accomplishments and achievements” said Senn. “We have an award-winning city government with outstanding police and fire departments, utilities, public works, PRT and quality of life initiatives. We will continue to have successful local government you can count on.”

In addition to his mayoral duties, Senn has served in various leadership roles in the region and state. He’s currently chair of the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority and a board member of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. He recently finished a two-year term as chair of the Central Midlands Council of Governments, which is composed of leaders from Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry Counties. He is a board member of the Newberry Opera House Foundation, a member of the Rotary Club of Newberry and was named Rotarian of the Year in 2007. Senn was a co-founder of the Newberry County Touchdown Club in 1999 and currently serves as a club officer and he’s a member of the Newberry College Athletic Club. He’s a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as a church youth leader.

Senn is a native of Newberry County, growing up on a farm on the Belfast Road. He is a graduate of Newberry High School. He earned a bachelor degree from Clemson University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

“I’m very excited about Newberry’s future and hope to continue serving the citizens for four more years,” said Senn. “I’ll use positive leadership, my experience and my ability to bring people together to continue to move Newberry forward. Thank you for your support on November 7.”