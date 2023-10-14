NEWBERRY — For 22 years, Oktoberfest has been celebrated in downtown Newberry, the streets packed with people from all over. Although Newberry has celebrated it for 22 years, the festival has been celebrated for over 200 years in Germany.

Oktoberfest began in Munich, Bavaria (now Munich, Germany, after the country’s unification in 1871) in 1810, originally being a celebration of the royal marriage between Prince Kronprinz Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Free beer and food were served, there was music and dancing and even a horse race. The celebration continues today, with beer tents and halls serving millions of people from all over the world.

With Newberry having a historical German presence, it’s no wonder that Oktoberfest is a popular festival that attracts tens of thousands. The festivities included all types of food and drink, from grapefruit and pumpkin beer to bratwurst and sauerkraut. There was plenty of music from the Three Dot Polka band and Tokyo Joe, who preformed a number of songs that a number of people danced to in front of the stage. In total, this years festival brought in 31,000 people.

Newberry Oktoberfest was a hit for many who came out and enjoyed the celebration and beer.