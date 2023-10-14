NEWBERRY — On September 20th The Living Hope Foundation celebrated their 20th anniversary with a special dinner.

Volunteers and partnership members were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the foundation. City Council, lead by Mayor Foster Senn, dedicated a special proclamation for The Living Hope Foundation for what they do for the community. The keynote speaker Brian J. Gaines gave a speech of encouragement for all attendees and applauded the foundation’s work. Among other speakers was Lemont Glasgow, who gave a rundown of the history of the foundation.

Thanks to the clear vision and fierce leadership from Rev. Claude H. Tolbert, Sr. Pastor of New Enoree Baptist Church, The Living Hope Foundation was established in 2003 and serves the community as a non-profit. The Living Hope Foundations has served the community with food, youth programs, thrift stores, home repair programs and much more.