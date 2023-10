NEWBERRY — The Newberry Lions Club presented a check to the Newberry County Hospital Foundation on Tuesday, September 26.

Brenda Williams said, “On behalf of the Newberry County Hospital Foundation’s Board of Directors, I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the members of the Newberry Lions Club for their gift. We truly appreciate the Newberry Lions Club support of the Foundation. This gift will be used to support the annual project for Newberry County Memorial Hospital.”