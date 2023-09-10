NEWBERRY — The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) in Newberry, South Carolina, Women Connecting Women Chapter, kicked off their year by hosting an Annual chapter retreat at the Derrick Center in Little Mountain. Members of the organization enjoyed strategic planning, a meal together, outdoor fun and networking activities. Women Connecting Women hosts monthly meetings targeted at offering individuals an opportunity to gain business knowledge, grow and connect. The chapter hosts an annual Woman of the Year Awards night and other community events.

The 2023-24 Executive Board Offices are Pamela Stansberry (President), Jacqueline Holmes (Vice President), Cassandra Lluvera (Secretary), Tene Greenwood (Treasurer) and Audrey Robinson (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Davida Price (Immediate Past President/Advisor) and Genice Hall (Founder/Advisor).

The mission of the ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is open to individuals seeking to enhance their professional development through continued learning opportunities and networking. The organization hosts local professional development and networking meetings on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.

For more information you may contact any member of the Chapter or email abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.