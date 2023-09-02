NEWBERRY — Internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist, KT Tunstall, is set to take the stage at Newberry Opera House on Thursday, September 7 at 8:00 p.m. Tunstall is known for her global smash hits “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” from her debut album “Eye to the Telescope,” which was released in 2004. This will be the Scottish singer’s first time performing at Newberry Opera House and it will be one of the highlights of the Opera House’s 25th season.

Since bursting onto the music scene in the mid-2000s, Tunstall has become a respected and influential figure in the Rock and Pop world. Her iconic songs and looping skills have established her as a dynamic, must-see performer. Tunstall’s discography is a testament to her versatility as an artist as evidenced by the evolution of her work from “Eye to the Telescope” to her latest albums. Recently, she has released a trilogy of records called “Kin” (2016), “Wax” (2018) and “Nut” (2022). Her ability to explore themes of love, resilience and self-discovery through her music has resonated with listeners of all ages, making her an inspiration to aspiring musicians and established artists alike.

Newberry Opera House invites music enthusiasts and KT Tunstall fans to witness as the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter takes her audience on a musical journey through her chart-topping hits and fan favorites. The Opera House encourages you to gather your friends for a shared musical experience that will touch your soul and stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Tickets for KT Tunstall are on sale now. You can visit the Newberry Opera House box office, call 803-276-6264 or visit our website www.newberryoperhouse.com. Please make sure you are purchasing your tickets from the official Newberry Opera House website only as we are the only vendor of our tickets.