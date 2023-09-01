NEWBERRY — Previously known as First Fridays, the third Newberry Shop and Dine will occur in downtown Newberry on Friday, September 15 from 4-8 p.m.

A collective effort of the City of Newberry, Newberry Opera House, the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) and Newberry Arts for All, these events are planned on multiple Fridays beginning in March through October.

Live music is sponsored by the Newberry Opera House and will feature Jon Rooks Trio.

Food trucks are also planned to be on-site for the community to enjoy downtown.

Be on the lookout for the Newberry Shop & Dine Flags on Main Street. The flags will be put up the Wednesday before the Friday night event to let the public know the event is coming up.

The final shop and dine event will take place on October 6, the Friday before Newberry Oktoberfest.

For more information, call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).