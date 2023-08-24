NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association hosted the Newberry Wolfpack Welcome on Saturday, August 19, to show off what Downtown Newberry has to offer.

“The Newberry Downtown Development Association was proud to host the Newberry Wolfpack Welcome in beautiful downtown Newberry. We were excited to partner with Newberry College to bring new students to visit the local shops and restaurants and see what downtown has to offer,” said Jimmy Stephens, president of the NDDA.

Over 200 students ventured to Main Street either by walking or taking a shuttle, provided by the Newberry County Council on Aging. When they arrived in Memorial Park, they were treated to free t-shirts, posters and other goodies and Gary Palmer served as the DJ.

The students then explored downtown, visiting various local spots, including Laila’s Place Cafe & Bakery, MO3SOLES and Genesis Hub.

The NDDA hopes to continue this tradition in the future to help connect Newberry College students to downtown Newberry.