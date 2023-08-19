NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council has set aside the discussion for a possible referendum on a change in their form of government, as discussed last week.

Mayor Foster Senn said when Interim City Manager Ed Driggers came to the city, council tasked him with researching what they could do to make the city’s government better and if it could be improved or if council should look at possibly changing the form of government.

With one-on-one meetings with council as well as city staff, Driggers said he had had the opportunity for serious evaluation and consideration of the subject, discovering that it wasn’t really the city’s form of government that was an issue, but rather that council needed to make sure they could do the jobs they were here to do.

“It’s my belief and professional opinion that through the individual and collective concerns I’ve heard that I believe those can be addressed through our organizational structure and modifications to our city code,” Driggers said.

Driggers told council his suggestion was they set aside any further consideration or actions that would call for a referendum in the change of form of government. He asked council to allow him 90 days from the meeting date to provide them with a plan of action.

“I honestly believe that you have legitimate concerns that can be addressed in other ways,” he said.

Also in Driggers’ monthly report was an update to council that he had completed individual meetings with city staff and was continuing operational visits to city facilities. Plans were discussed to do ride-arounds to council districts with individual council members.

Driggers also told council he planned to meet with Newberry County to get into discussions on the Capital Project Sales Tax funding and that he had also reviewed the city’s strategic plan.

Announcements/Updates

As an update to council, Newberry Opera House Director Anne Smith, along with Keith Avery and Jack Shields, members of the NOH board, provided an update on the opera house’s economic survey that was conducted this past spring.

The report included the impact of NOH to employment and labor income to include 496 local jobs being directly supported by its annual activities and in terms of tax revenue benefits, the opera house operations have contributed $2.44 million of direct impact on federal, state and local revenue, Shields said.

Avery said he would make copies of the report to distribute to council members.

“We see the economic impact of the opera house every day and now I’m glad we get to read about it and promote it,” Senn said.

Also under announcements, Senn shared that the city had received many words and condolences from around the state following the passing of Lt. Wood. A moment of silence was held for him during the meeting.

Senn also shared correspondence from a citizen about their experience at Gully Washer Splash Park. “Thank you for using resources for young children and families,” a portion of the letter read.

New Business

Under new business, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy discussed the possibility of dog parks within the city limits.

Shealy said he had had discussions with community members and city staff over the last few months about the logistics of creating a dog park in the city.

“I certainly believe the community has expressed interest in having one,” he said.

After researching dog parks across the state, as well as traveling to some close by, Shealy brought forth the idea of a dog park located within Marion Davis Park. From his research, Shealy said costs should be fairly minimal from required materials needed, with the biggest expense coming from fencing and the installation of fencing.

“You’ve got trees there for shade and benches could be placed underneath those,” Shealy said.

Other aspects that made Marion Davis Park an optimal location, Shealy said, included the park having restrooms and public parking as well as water lines easily accessible by the city’s utilities department.

Council asked questions regarding grant funding, to which Shealy replied it would be extremely competitive, but that there were options.

Other asks from council were to see rules for other city dog parks.

A resolution and ordinance to annex a piece of property containing a city water tower located at 301 Holly Circle into the city limits was approved by council.

Senn said that South Carolina Code of Law stated that a resolution was required if the territory proposed to be annexed belonged entirely to the municipality.

Motion was made by Councilperson David DuBose, seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow to approve the resolution. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to approve the annexation of the property.

An ordinance was then passed to assign a zoning classification of R8 to the property with a motion by DuBose and second by Councilperson David Force.

Planning and Development Director Wayne Redfern said an R8 classification was for medium density housing and that the classification corresponded with the other properties in the area. Redfern said government type projects were allowed in R8 zoning classifications.

First reading of an ordinance to assign a zoning classification of a property located at 2518 Main Street to R6 was also approved. The parcel’s intended purpose would allow for residential use. Motion was approved by DuBose and seconded by Holmes.

Several resolutions were approved by council on Tuesday, the first being the execution and delivery of a membership agreement between the City of Newberry and the South Carolina Association of Municipal Power Systems (SCAMPS).

The nonprofit association is comprised of 20 members, including the city. Utility Director Tim Baker explained that the city had been members of the organization for a long time, possibly since it was founded.

SCAMPS, Baker said, recently went through a process and determined that the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) would be the best organization to continue managing them. This agreement the city would be entering into would have more defined terms and would also require the city to provide a one-year notice if choosing to leave the organization.

One of the initiatives that came about through SCAMPS, Baker said, was the lineman training school now located in Newberry.

Motion to approve the resolution was made by Holmes and seconded by Force.

Other Updates

• Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated event areas for Newberry Shop and Dine on September 15. This request allows beer and wine only served by event vendors using plastic cups no larger than 16 ounces to be taken through the event area by foot. The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, McKibben Street from Boyce to Friend Streets, Caldwell Street from Boyce to Main Streets and Boyce Street from Nance to McKibben Streets. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Holmes.

• Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated event areas for Newberry Oktoberfest on October 7. This request allows beer and wine only served by event vendors using plastic cups no larger than 16 ounces to be taken through the event area by foot. The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman Streets, Boyce Street from Nance to College Streets, McKibben Street from Harrington to Friend Streets, Caldwell Street from Boyce to Friend Streets, College Street from Boyce to Friend Streets, Coates Street from Main to Friend Streets, Lindsay Street from Main Street to the Newberry County Courthouse parking entrance and Wilson Street from Main to Friend Streets. Motion to approve the request was made by Glasgow and seconded by Wicker.

• A resolution was passed naming the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center as the “Edward Kyzer Newberry Firehouse Conference Center.” Senn said when Kyzer retired in 2010, council named the large meeting room at the conference center after him, but that the naming had never taken off. The resolution lists accomplishments of Kyzer and his work in the community. Motion was made by Wicker, seconded by DuBose. The resolution also calls for signage, a picture and a biography at the site of the conference center.

• A resolution was passed naming the new miracle league field at the Newberry Recreation Complex as the “Clarence Shealy Field.” Having passed away in 2021, Newberry’s longest serving mayor, Shealy passed away. Shealy served as mayor from 1967-1990. The resolution lists accomplishments of Shealy and his work in the community. As part of the CPST, Senn said the city would be building a miracle league field at the complex and his thoughts were it would be appropriate to name it after Shealy. Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Glasgow. The resolution calls for signage, Senn said.