NEWBERRY – On Sunday, August 13, 2023, officers with the Newberry Police Department

responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Langford Street in the City of Newberry.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the residence of 921 Langford Street, where they found

several spent shell casings. Officers heard a female crying inside the residence and people softly

talking.

After several attempts to call the residents out, officers set up a perimeter and called for

additional help from the Newberry Police Department’s investigative team, the Newberry

County Sheriff Department Critical Incident Response Team (C.I.R.T) and the South Carolina

Highway Patrol. The Prosperity Police Department responded for translation and the South

Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) SWAT team were also contacted for assistance.

After about three hours prior to SLED’s arrival, the suspect surrendered without incident,

according to Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

An adult female and two children, ages one and two years old, were located inside the residence unharmed. The suspect, 22-year-old Jose Luis Salas Jr., was taken into custody for drug charges. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

Goodman said this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

“I would like to thank the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Prosperity Police Department,

South Carolina Highway Patrol, SLED and the community for their assistance with this

incident,” he said.