Scott Sawyer

NEWBERRY — The Carl Jackson Foundation put on the 2nd Annual Carl’s Kids Golf Camp August 2-4 at the Country Club of Newberry. Local kids enjoyed golf instruction from Masters caddy legend Carl Jackson.

Jackson caddied at the Masters from 1961-2015 and is most notably remembered as Ben Crenshaw’s caddy and was on the bag for Crenshaw’s Masters wins in 1984 and 1995. Carl’s Kids is a faith-based initiative of the Carl Jackson Foundation and it seeks to merge the lesson of the game of golf with Biblical principles.

Kids learned the basics of putting and chipping over the three-day camp and received great instruction from the camp’s volunteer coaches. Mr. Jackson currently lives in Little Rock, AR, but enjoys his trips to Newberry, where the Foundation is hoping to build the Carl Jackson Center as a place for young men and women to gather to learn life skills and have a fun time doing it.

More information about the Foundation and Carl’s Kids can be found at www.carljacksonfoundation.org