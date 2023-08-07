NEWBERRY COUNTY — Keep the Midlands Beautiful will have its third annual Lakeside Litter Sweep Cleanup Event on Lake Murray, Saturday, September 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They are seeking volunteers to help clean up islands, shorelines, boat ramps, roads and natural areas around the lake. In partnership with Keep the Midlands Beautiful, Keep Newberry County Beautiful (KNCB) will be hosting the Dreher Island location. Two other locations are Southshore Marina in Leesville and Catfish Johnny’s Rusty Anchor Restaurant in Chapin.

Volunteers with their own boats may travel to islands and shorelines on their own after picking up supplies. No boat, no problem; several Lake Murray boat charter and rental companies will shuttle volunteers to various islands on the lake at no charge. If you prefer land, select the option to clean the shorelines, boat ramps and nearby roads surrounding the lake. In addition, divers have volunteered to remove litter below the surface of the lake. Safety is our priority; the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be on hand to support this event.

Volunteers are invited to end the summer with a splash by making a difference in keeping Lake Murray litter-free. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m.

With help from Palmetto Pride, Dominion Energy, and other event partners, volunteers will receive a safety and orientation briefing, cleanup supplies, an event T-shirt, lunch, a thank you gift, and an opportunity to win prizes from local businesses.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, Sept. 8. Many hands make light work, so grab a friend, neighbor, family, or a colleague. Come alone or form a team and register now at https://Keepnewberrybeautiful.com or https://kmbsc.org.

The Lakeside Litter Sweep is part of the SCDNR’s annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep, which works to keep South Carolina’s waterways clean and raises awareness of the impact that litter has on our rivers, lakes, beaches, and oceans as an interconnected system.