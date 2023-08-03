NEWBERRY – Michael Stroud has been appointed to the Newberry Housing Authority Board following a discussion of Newberry City Council, at a special meeting held Wednesday, July 26.

Councilperson Edwin Wicker made a motion, seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, to appoint Stroud to the board as a representative for Council District 2.

Stroud will finish the term of Tommy Bowers, to expire in November 2025. The Newberry Housing Authority Board is currently interviewing candidates for the executive director position.