PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department is preparing for their fifth National Night Out, being held on Wednesday, August 2, from 6-9 p.m.

“National Night Out is the Prosperity Police Department’s initiative to connect with the community,” Chief Wesley Palmore said. “We can build relationships and when you build relationships, they can assist us in keeping the neighborhood safer, and that’s our primary goal.”

Without the community, many investigations would go unsolved, Chief Palmore and Sgt. Philip Hunter explained. They stressed how much the community helps them do their job and keep the area safe, and that National Night Out is a way to say thanks and give back, as well as keep the good police-community relationship alive. From tips and descriptions to phone calls and camera footage, Prosperity is given immense help from the community.

“We can’t solve a lot of things that go on in neighborhoods without community assistance, and we get a lot of assistance here,” Palmore said. “They have been very helpful. We want to continue to receive that type of help and assistance. That’s why we’ve been doing this for four years and want to continue to do it.”

Palmore added that the event helps the community see local law enforcement in another light and the event is a way to go out and get to know those serving the community and have fun, which they said there would not be a shortage of.

“We will have the South Carolina National Guard Armory with some trucks and vehicles. They will also bringing the game trailer, so there will be video games,” Hunter said. “We will have barbecue, Smoking Butts is going to be providing for the whole event.”

Hunter said that there will also be a balloon toss, cornhole, and prizes for those who can show they can pilot a drone.

The event, which is sponsored by Expert Tree Care, and food is free to all those who come out. The Prosperity Police Department believes it will be the biggest event they’ve had in four years.

“We’re looking for three hours of pure fun,” Palmore said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

