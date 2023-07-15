NEWBERRY — Michele Gangale cut the ribbon on her new MTD Arthouse Theatre on Friday, June 30. The theater, located at 1121 Caldwell Street, Newberry, is a place for children and adults alike to view films and plays, have fun in a welcoming atmosphere, and exercise their creativity.

Newberry City Councilperson Carlton Kinard addressed the gathering, remembering how he spoke with Gangale at Many Moons Artistry about the theater project, and affirming his pride in Gangale’s vision and involvement of children in community activities.

“On behalf of the city, thank you,” Kinard said. “We want to be sure we continue to support our local businesses.”

Gangale thanked the community for attending, saying that it was an honor to be able to do this in memory of her husband, Dino Gangale, and the big part that film had in their lives and the lives of their three children, Kilian, Nico and Serenity.

“Hopefully, film will also become a big part of life for the community that helped me get to where I am now with donations of items, time and encouragement,” Gangale said.

The interior of the theater holds donations such as a popcorn maker from Marguerite Girard. Gangale also used directors’ chairs of differing heights to simulate stadium seating without having to make structural changes to the building.

Gangale has big plans for the future of the MTD Arthouse. The theater will host live theater performances, films and special programs. Among the events already scheduled are murder mystery dinners, Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, and a 24-week film school. The murder mystery dinners feature specific themes. The next one will be hosted near the end of August. The DnD campaigns began last week. They allow participants to get creative with building character development and writing. The film school will be an interactive project where children can experience the process of making a film from the concept to the writing and filming to the red-carpet premier.

“We’re excited for the future,” said Gangale.