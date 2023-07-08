Many Moons Artistry welcomed to town

NEWBERRY — Many Moons Artistry recently celebrated their grand opening at 1220 Lindsay Street, Newberry, with a ribbon cutting through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

“Kris, it has been a journey and it has been a great one. This place is absolutely beautiful and if anyone has not had the food here, it is wonderful,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the chamber.

Kris Caldwell is the owner of Many Moons Artistry and she picks up a tradition stretching back to the 1800s.

“This archivist says this building was built around 1840 and was originally a mule barn and later it became a shirt factor until 1970,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell added that the building was abandoned and then purchased and turned into a bar where the owner added the roof top, bathrooms, the bar and kitchen. Since taking over the building, Caldwell says every space in the building has been retouched, either with paint or extensive cleaning.

“There is still more to do, there is always more to do. The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement and we will continue to improve,” Caldwell said. “This has been a labor of love and blood, sweat and tears.”

Many Moons Artistry will serve as a new restaurant in the community, they will open Tuesday-Thursday 4-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 4-11 p.m. and the kitchen will open at 5 p.m. The menu at Many Moons Artistry offers a variety of pizza choices and a few other options.

“The chef is top notch, the pizza is off the chain, this will be a place to come and eat,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said that the restaurant will be a place for families until about 9 p.m. at which point she said they will play and have fun.

“We also have a resident Uber driver on staff, so at about 8:30 p.m. when he gets off from washing dishes, he will come out and take anyone home and then bring them back the next morning. I don’t want anyone drinking and driving,” she said.

When it comes to the lasting impact of her business, Caldwell said that: “Many Moons will be Many Moons for many moons.”

“Good food, good mood and we are going to do it right. Newberry is the place to come and it is truly the city of friendly folks,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Lemont Glasgow gave congratulations to Caldwell and her staff.

“We are excited you guys are here in downtown Newberry,” he said. “I was able to come in here after the last occupant, it was like they had left and locked the door. To see what you’ve done, it is remarkable.”

Glasgow added that a few downtown businesses had unfortunately closed in recent months, but that the City of Newberry is glad Many Moons Artistry was here to fill in the gap.

“Again, congratulations and we look forward to Many Moons being here for many years to come,” he said.