NEWBERRY COUNTY — This fall likely will be the “last call” to pay zero dollars for tuition at Piedmont Technical College (PTC). College officials worked diligently to tap various funding sources to extend the no-cost option through the 2023 fall semester and are urging students to take advantage of the benefit while they can.

“It has been great to be able to extend our no-cost option multiple times over the past two years,” said PTC President Hope E. Rivers. “We are delighted to be able to extend it through our 2023 fall semester.”

The option is available only to South Carolina residents. To receive free tuition, students first must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and provide required documents to complete their aid. The program covers tuition and standard fees but not books or supplies. It is not available to transient, non-degree-seeking and non-credit students.

“We want everyone to take advantage of this opportunity,” Rivers said. “Don’t miss this ‘last call for fall.’”

To learn more about PTC’s No-Cost Option, please visit www.ptc.edu/free.