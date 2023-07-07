“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ.

“That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace, in his kindness toward us, through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.

For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2: 4-10.

Some people think they can go to heaven because of their good works. Others think being a member of a local church will get them to heaven. It’s hard for people to understand the most important thing in this life is free.

Christ did something for us no one else could do. The work has already been done, when He gave His life for all to have salvation.

After we accept Christ as our Saviour we will have a desire to work for Him.

Our old person is dead, in Christ we are a new creature. We are alive in Him. Thank God for the precious hope we have in Him.

