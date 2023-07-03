NEWBERRY — Newberry College now offers students the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration entirely online.

The program aims to equip students for success in the world of business, all with the flexibility to pursue their education from anywhere in the world. Classes are set to begin this fall.

“With a strong focus on real-world application, the business administration curriculum has been carefully designed to prepare students for a wide range of careers, in business and in many other sectors,” said David Harpool, Ph.D., associate vice president for online and graduate programs. “This online program is the next step in meeting the needs of our students and of today’s ever-changing business landscape.”

Students in the versatile online program will have access to a comprehensive set of courses that combine theoretical foundations with practical skills. The program also emphasizes global perspectives and networking opportunities, and its format will facilitate collaboration not only across the country, but around the globe. A team of supportive expert faculty will lead the program, each bringing a wealth of experience and success in the field.

For online business students, some core curriculum requirements will be reduced compared with the in-person program. Students will also be able to earn 12 credit hours of internships. Courses will last seven-and-a-half weeks, and students can earn their degrees in as few as 18 months. The college also offers a transfer policy for prospective students who already hold college credits.

Business administration degrees are highly sought, and the area of study is the college’s largest undergraduate program by enrollment. This program seeks to meet a demand expected only to increase in the next few years.

Newberry College’s admission is rolling, and prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their spots in the upcoming term. To learn more about the online bachelor’s in business administration and how to apply, visit newberry.edu, or contact Bill Kuehl, director of online and graduate studies enrollment, at 803.321.5276 or OnlineAdmissions@newberry.edu.