NEWBERRY — Camps began this month at Oakland Tennis Center for ages 5-18 to learn the basics of tennis and fine tune their skills.

Oakland Tennis Center will host three more rounds of tennis camps this summer for the same age groups. Other camps will be held July 17-20 and July 31-August 3.

Camps will be take place each day from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Registration can be completed online at oaklandtenniscenter.com and clicking on the “Summer Youth Camps” link under “Current Programming.”

For questions, please contact the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.