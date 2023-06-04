NEWBERRY — Newberry College and Piedmont Technical College are partnering to streamline degree completion in the fields of early education and graphic design. The agreements were announced May 18 at a signing ceremony on the Newberry College campus.

The partnership will enable Piedmont Tech graduates to transfer a greater number of credits to Newberry College, allowing them to complete their bachelor’s degrees in as few as four semesters. These are often called “2+2” completion programs, in which students can earn their associate and bachelor’s degrees each in two years.

“Every articulation agreement is cause for celebration, and it never gets old,” said Keli Fewox, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs at Piedmont Tech. “This one in particular is meaningful because of Newberry College’s exemplary record of graduating skilled individuals well-prepared to serve its community, a community we also serve from our campus in Newberry County. Our physical proximity to this fine institution is not happenstance. PTC deliberately forges partnerships with the best in education.”

The first agreement connects Piedmont’s associate in early care and education degree and Newberry’s bachelor’s in early childhood education, along with South Carolina teacher certification.

“The exciting part is that a student can attend PTC for their first two years and immediately transfer to Newberry and complete their degree in two additional years,” said Susan Fernandez, Ed.D., dean of education at Newberry College. “It’s a smooth transition.”

The second agreement applies to Piedmont’s associate degree programs in advertising design, photography, and digital rendering and gaming development, which will apply toward a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

“We’re excited about students from Piedmont Tech coming to Newberry College to complete their graphic design and early education degrees, and we’re looking forward to other partnerships in the future,” said Pat Gagliano, interim dean of arts, humanities and social sciences at Newberry College.

The agreements will take effect this fall.