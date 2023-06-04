NEWBERRY — The Newberry YMCA and community members united to remember the legacy of the late Gerald “Jerry” Coffey.

“We are celebrating all the work Jerry Coffey did in the 21 years as director here and all the great relationships he built. The journey he made with the YMCA from a little place on Main Street to this facility we are standing in and all its additions over the 10 years,” said Scott Sandor, current YMCA director.

Among the speakers, John Paul Whitaker thanked the board that appointed Coffey back in the day.

“I spoke to Deena Goeckner and she said to me Jerry had a strong passion for families and kids that could not afford to be members. He would go out into the community and raise money for them. What we need to do is raise money and put it as an endowment scholarship fund. We compromised and together we came up with the goal of $250,000 with $100,000 already raised. With the help of Sue Summer and Jimmie Coggins, we were able to spread the word,” she said.

Some of the other speakers included Pam Lister, Sheriff Lee Foster, Dr. Oscar Lovelace and Mayor Foster Senn.

Senn gave a special proclamation for Coffey and his family: “For all the great contributions he and your family have made for the Newberry YMCA and the community,” said Senn.

His son, James Coffey, also spoke and said: “Standing in this complex now, I was not able to envision it, but he did.”

Hunt Coffey, Jerry Coffey’s wife said he served as the second director of the YMCA director from 1991-2012. Under his leadership and work ethic, he led the Newberry YMCA to many milestones in membership programs and participation.

“I just want to thank everyone for everything, for all your love and support for all these 31 years,” she said.

A plaque was unveiled along with Gerald Coffey’s picture. the plaque will be visible to anyone coming into the lobby of the Newberry YMCA.