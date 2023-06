NEWBERRY — On Friday, April 14, Newberry Middle School installed their 2023-24 student council officers.

The new officers are: Advisor Erica Scriven, President Forever Penny, Vice President Jordan Boateng, Secretary Shameria Scurry, Treasurer Alberto Lopez Juarez, Seventh Grade Representatives Kade Hamilton, Landyn Gray, Eighth Grade Representatives Anabell Juarez Benitez, David Smith.