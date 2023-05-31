NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office recently made an arrest following a shooting incident on Brown Chapel Drive that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, a 911 call came in reporting one person had been shot and was having problems breathing in the 100 block of Brown Chapel Drive, in the Helena community. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and located an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the lower abdomen. The victim was triaged on scene and transported to a trauma center. Since that time, he has undergone several surgeries and medical procedures, it has been determined he will survive, according to the NCSO.

Although the shooting victim has not cooperated, deputies and investigators were able to use crime scene evidence and later investigatory techniques to identify one of the shooters.

Although only one person is charged at this point, Foster said that investigators located evidence showing there were at least two more subjects that were on scene during the shooting. Investigation at the scene found three different weapons and three different calibers of spent cartridges, per the NCSO. The investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads, witnesses, forensic evidence and video surveillance, but need the community’s help.

On May 24, 2023, investigators took 21-year-old Oderrious Davonte Nance in custody for armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and breach of peace high and aggravated nature.

Foster encouraged anyone with any information about violent crime, drugs, or any criminal activity to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crime Stoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.