Families gather with members of the Newberry County Young Professionals outside of the Gully Washer Splash Pad on opening day.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Young Professionals recently celebrated the opening of the Gully Washer Splash Pad (1786 Glenn Street Extension, Newberry), as one of their monthly events.

“We are trying to have an event every month this year, getting back into the swing of how we did things pre-pandemic. We decided to come out to the opening day of the splash pad because we wanted to engage with Newberry families and connect them with the young professionals and with organizations that offer summer programs and things like that,” said Mary Alex Kopp, president of the NYP. “This was something fun, relatively easy as far as giving the community something free to do.”

During the event, the organization set up just outside the splash pad and gave out free food and took information for a raffle. The winners of that raffle were Taya Swan and Jessica Hazel. They both received splash pad passes.

“Our purpose is to connect people 21-40 who live, work and play in Newberry with each other. We have a lot of young families just getting started that we thought we could engage with today,” Kopp said.

Not only were they able to engage with potential new members, Kopp also said they were able to pass information along through family members.

“We had a handful of people come through who would not be connected with our organization, but will connect with friends and family members,” she said.

For more information on the NYPs, visit www.newberrycountychamber.com/newberry-county-young-professionals.

