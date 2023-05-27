NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball program announced their next wave of signees for the 2023-24 season. The Wolves’ next group of signees, totaling three new additions to the squad, all hail from South Carolina.

“We could not be more excited about the next additions to our 2023 recruiting class,” said Head Coach Joanna Tincher. “All three of the recruits come from programs who have great success on and off the floor. The most exciting part of this class will be the addition of their overall character to our team. All of them have the makings of being a great teammate and we are looking forward to having them here next year.”

Ryian Howard, a power forward from Summerville, was the 2023 SCISA 4A Region Player of the Year. Representing Northwoods Academy, Howard has twice been selected for All-Region honors, the SCISA and Lowcountry All-Star games, and All-Tournament Team for the State Finals. Her accolades extend beyond the court as the 4.32-GPA student serves as treasurer for her student government. Howard is also a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

Northwoods Academy coach and UNC Pembroke Hall-of-Fame inductee Ginell Curtis said: “It’s been great watching [Ryian] blossom over the years. I can’t wait to see her growth under the coaches at Newberry. The best is yet to come.”

“Ryian is a competitor and knows what it takes to win. Her strength and skill make it tough on smaller guards who have to defend her,” said Tincher of her incoming power forward. “She is successful on and off the floor which is what excites me most about the opportunity to coach her.”

Also joining from the Lowcountry is Estill High School graduate, Jalasia “Lex” Polite. Polite has excelled in multiple sports during her time at Estill, achieving 1A All-Region and MVP honors in basketball, volleyball and softball for the last three years. Polite is a 1,000-point scorer and has also been selected for the 2023 1A All-State team. While excelling in three sports is impressive in and of itself, she also excels academically and will be graduating top 10 of her class with dual enrollment credits. Estill Head Coach Marcus Livingston and Assistant Coach (and the mother of Polite) Angel Spencer both mention that Lex’s tough work ethic and dedication has led her to this opportunity.

“Lex is a great all-around athlete that has excelled in everything she does. She is someone that puts her mind to something and goes after it, which is the kind of energy we’re looking forward to her injecting into the program,” said Tincher.

Hailing a short drive down I-26 from Newberry in West Columbia, Alyssa Woodlock joins the scarlet and gray fresh off of winning the 2A South Carolina State Championship with Gray Collegiate. She has been selected for All-Region (2A Region 4) the past two seasons and for All-State in the 2021-2022 season. Woodlock is also a champion in the classroom; she will graduate with 31 dual-enrollment credit hours and a 4.9 GPA. Gray Collegiate Girls’ Basketball Coach Brandon Wallace said: “Newberry is getting the ultimate team player” in Woodlock and that she is one of the hardest working kids that he has had the pleasure of coaching at the high school level.

“Alyssa plays with relentless energy on both ends of the floor. Her desire to compete drives her to excel in all she does,” said Tincher of the two-time all-region standout. “She is always finding ways to do the little things that impact winning, which was the main thing that stuck out to us about her.”

The three in-state signees add to a growing 2023 recruiting class that already includes four signees, two others from South Carolina and two from Australia, bringing Tincher’s incoming class up to seven. The Wolves begin play in November and the schedule is set to be released later this year.