NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted last wek to allow Mayor Foster Senn to enter into a contract with Parker Poe Consulting to allow Ed Driggers to become interim city manager for the City of Newberry, starting July 1.

The motion was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

“Ed has much experience and a proven track record,” said Senn. “He was Greer’s city administrator for 20 years and helped make Greer into one of the best cities in South Carolina.”

Driggers has more than 30 years of experience leading and advising local governments, including 25 years as a city administrator. A principal with Parker Poe Consulting, Driggers helps cities and towns, counties, special purpose districts and other local governments with interim management, executive recruitment and project management expertise.

Prior to joining Parker Poe Consulting, Driggers served as city administrator for both Greer and Chester, Senn said.

Driggers is a former executive board member for the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), where he served as regional vice president. He is a past president of the South Carolina City and County Management Association (SCCCMA). He is also a past board member of the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) and the South Carolina Municipal Insurance Risk Fund (SCMIRF).

He currently serves on the board of trustees for Winthrop University and has served on the boards of directors for the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce and the Greer Education Foundation. He has also served on community advisory panels for BMW Manufacturing Corp. and Mitsubishi Polyester Film Corp.

Driggers received his MBA from Winthrop University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina. He is also a graduate of the State Budget and Control Board South Carolina Executive Institute, the MASC Elected Officials Institute, and the Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Institute. He is also a credentialed manager by the ICMA.

“We are most pleased he’ll be joining the City of Newberry on July 1,” Senn said.