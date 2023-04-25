From left to right: Lt. Scottie Peay, Sgt. Justin Hawkins with retired K-9 Percy, Sgt. Caitlin Branch, Ptm. Lanae Dinsmore, Sgt. Will Bouknight with K-9 Kira, Ptm. Jeremy Jackson, Sgt. Mike Hawkins, Captain Jay Brogdon, Sgt. Dustin Shaw and Chief Kevin Goodman.

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council discussed the first draft last week of the proposed redistricting map with staff from the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office (SCRFA).

Mayor Foster Senn said that every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, every town and city in the state needed to look at their districts to make sure they were in balance.

Allyn Anderson, with SCRFA, said their focus was to reduce voter precinct split and get a lower deviation range based on census results.

Senn agreed that reducing voter precinct splits was a good idea. Mentioning the city of Spartanburg’s initiative to keep neighborhoods together within a district, Senn said he felt that council could provide feedback in the form of a note of potential changes of the draft they would like to see.

“A lot of cities have been circling areas of interest and scanning that back to us (SCRFA) to review,” Anderson said.

There were several areas that Senn said they’d like to address where a block of residences may fall in more than one district.

Anderson was also working to get the 2010 census number comparisons to council, per their request. The draft will be reviewed by city council, following another edit by SCRFA and then it will appear again before council.

Under old business, council approved second reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning for parcel 401-64, located on Dixie Drive, to R6. Senn said the land bordered Highway 34 and was beside the Newberry Recreation Complex. The land, approximately 70 acres, will be zoned for housing.

Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker. Prior to second reading, Senn held a public hearing in which no one spoke in favor or opposition to the proposed ordinance.

Second reading was also passed of an ordinance concerning the construction of a dwelling using structures commonly known as containers. The ordinance restricts container homes from being placed in the city limits. Motion was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson David Force. Prior to second reading, Senn held a public hearing in which no one spoke in favor or opposition to the proposed ordinance.

Also passed was second reading to amend Chapter Three of the city’s Code of Ordinances to provide for the appointment of an animal control officer.

This amendment gives the city manager the authority to appoint an employee to act as an animal control officer as it pertains to the city’s animal ordinances. This employee would coordinate with Newberry County Animal Control. Motion was made by Wicker and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

Following a public hearing with no one speaking in favor or opposition, council approved an ordinance to revise the city’s zoning ordinance for replacement manufactured homes to have a 4:12 roof pitch. Planning and Development Director Wayne Redfern said this changes the required roof pitch to 3:12 as that’s the standard industry roof pitch now.

While the city does not allow manufactured homes in the city limits, older manufactured homes can be replaced with newer, manufactured homes, Redfern said.

Motion to approve second reading was made by Kinard and seconded by Holmes.

Council then approved second reading of an ordinance to better address the location of tobacco, vape CBD stores and gunsmith businesses. Redfern said at the time the ordinances were written, they were not specifically identified. To address this, they have been properly defined and will be restricted to the appropriate zoning areas of core commercial and general commercial for the vape and CBD stores and general commercial for gunsmiths.

These businesses are also more clearly defined in the amendment as an establishment that devotes at least 25% of its floor area to the retail sale and display of tobacco, cigars, cigarettes, tobacco products, cannabidiol (CBD) products, electronic cigarettes (vape) products and/or associated products. Motion to approve was made by Kinard and seconded by Force.

Prior to second reading, Senn held a public hearing in which no one spoke in favor or opposition to the proposed ordinance.

A public hearing was held for an ordinance assigning a zoning classification to a parcel located on 206 Pender Ridge Road to R6-Residential. Last month, council heard concerns from residents about traffic the potential housing development would cause to other areas of the neighborhood.

Senn said that since that meeting, the potential builder had submitted a new drawing, moving the entrance to the housing development off of Kinard Street. Not only would this alleviate more traffic concerns in nearby neighborhoods, Redfern said it provided better access to city utilities.

Allen Hutto, with Great Southern Homes, spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance saying he appreciated staff working with them on changes to the potential development’s layout that would lessen the impact on the community.

Property owner, Frieda Kesler, spoke in favor saying she would love to see the property utilized for new housing for Newberry.

Speaking in opposition of the ordinance, Jennifer Nichols shared concerns of the number of residences proposed (44) and the impact that would have on the city’s infrastructure, including fire, police, utilities, schools, etc.

Also in opposition, Robert Dowd shared similar concerns.

Senn said he felt like good comments had been made and that he liked that the builder took comments from the previous month’s meeting and came back with a revised plan.

As to the other concerns mentioned, Senn said the city had utilities available in the area and had recently received a call from a member of the Newberry County School Board who seemed comfortable with the number of homes coming to the property.

“Fire and police are always concerns, but we have a lot of confidence in ours,” Senn said.

Holmes made a motion, seconded by Kinard, to annex the property into the city.

Second reading was then passed to assign a zoning classification of R6-Residential to the property. Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Senn.

Under new business, first reading was passed of an ordinance authorizing and directing the City of Newberry to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to South Carolina Revenue Services. Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker said it was something the city was already doing. For many years, the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) has offered collection programs for certain business license taxes. Historically, Wicker said these programs have been known as the Insurance Tax Collection Program, the Brokers Tax Collection Program, and the Telecommunication Tax Collection Program.

Last year, MASC collectively rebranded these programs and renamed them as the Insurance Tax Program (ITP), the Brokers Tax Program (BTP) and the Telecommunication Tax Program (TTP). Because of the name change of the programs and changes to the state’s business licensing law from Act 176 in 2020, Wicker said it required the city to pass new authorizing ordinances and agreements.

This ordinance would make sure the languages and programs matched in the intergovernmental agreement. Motion was passed by Wicker and seconded by Holmes.

Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas of Newberry Pork in the Park on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. This would allow patrons to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only in the approved plastic cup. Patrons will be carded and over 21 wristbands provided. The event area includes Main Street from Nance to College Street, Boyce Street from Nance to Caldwell Street, McKibben Street from Boyce to Main Street and Caldwell Street from Boyce to Main Street. Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Glasgow.

Consideration of an outside water request for property located at 654 Quaker Road was approved with a motion from Force and seconded by Holmes. The property owner, Senn said, has agreed to execute an annexation covenant indicating a willingness to annex if the property becomes contiguous to the city limits and council determines it is in the best interest of the city to annex the property. There will be a $1,400 outside water tap fee.

Holmes made a motion that was seconded by Force to approve a consideration request for a road closure for the Lemonade Day event downtown. This will take place on May 6 and closes the area surrounding Memorial Park. Senn said the event last year had been fun and a success.

In other business, Senn highlighted several pieces of good news from around the city, including baseball and softball season put on by the City of Newberry, Town of Prosperity and the Newberry YMCA. The new stoplight at Exit 76 off of I-26 was up, he said and shared his thanks from SCDOT (South Carolina Department of Transportation) for getting that in place for Newberry.

Several city awards were mentioned including the Newberry Fire Department’s Fire Safe S.C. community award for the fourth year and the utilities department’s Certificate of Excellence for Electric Reliability.

Council recognized the Newberry Police Department on receiving “Gold” status for their Target Zero initiative in having zero traffic deaths in the city last year. This involves traffic enforcement, saturation, etc. Chief Kevin Goodman said the department had done a tremendous job and that it was truly a great team effort.

K9 Officer Percy was also recognized for his retirement from the police department. Percy became a certified officer with the Newberry Police Department at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania in 2014. In 2015, Percy received the certification from the South Carolina Police K-9 Association in narcotics detection and carries the certification of North American Police Work Dog.

Senn said Percy had far exceeded expectations.

“He’s been a great representative for the police department and the city,” he said.

Other updates:

• Kinard made a motion, seconded by Glasgow, to appoint Melissa Long, Deedee Westwood and Beth Hipp to the Miss Newberry Scholarship Board.

• Councilperson Edwin Wicker made a motion, seconded by Holmes to reappoint Nancy Harvey to the Planning Commission.

• Force made a motion, seconded by Holmes to appoint Tonya Deese-Jeter to the Newberry Housing Authority Board.

• Several proclamations were signed by Senn including designating the month of May as Building Safety Month, designating May 7-13 as Drinking Water Week and a proclamation designating April 18 as Lineworker Appreciation Day.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.