SUMTER — In their first South Atlantic Conference Championship appearance since 2019, the No. 8 seed Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-11, 5-7 SAC) fell in their quarterfinal matchup to the top-seeded Wingate Bulldogs (18-2, 12-0 SAC) 4-0.

The Wolves first fell at No. 2 doubles 6-2 and then at No. 3 doubles 6-3. With the doubles point clinched, play was suspended at No. 1 doubles.

The Bulldogs took a quick victory at No. 6 doubles 6-0, 6-1. They followed with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles. And Wingate clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles. It is the first time all season the Wolves have lost at No. 1 singles this season.