Fire Chief Gene Shealy praised ZuCorin Padgett for staying calm and springing into action to help put out a fire.

NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School recently awarded one of their students the Citizens Hero award following his brave actions to put out a fire.

According to Zeb Reid, principal at Newberry Middle School, ZuCorin Padgett was helping his mother (who works in cleaning services at NMS) when he noticed a teacher’s car was on fire in the parking lot.

“What he decided to do, he immediately called 911, not only did he do that, but he went to the fire extinguisher in the hallway, grabbed it and went to the car and started using it until the fire department arrived here at Newberry Middle School,” Reid said.

Gene Shealy, fire chief with the City of Newberry Fire Department, helped to present the award to Padgett and said that fire prevention and education is one of the biggest components of his job.

“I go around and teach adults all the time about fire education and how to use a fire extinguisher, but when a fire actually occurs, a lot of times people panic, that’s the first thing people do,” he said. “For you to do what you did, stay calm in the moment and actually find a fire extinguisher, you did a great job and I commend you for that.”

Shealy added that it was impressive that Padgett knew where to find a fire extinguisher because one faculty member at the school told Shealy they did not even know where they were all located.

In recognition of his hard work, Shealy also said he would love for Padgett to join the junior firefighter program at the City of Newberry Fire Department and that one day maybe he can be a firefighter.

This was the first time this award has been given at Newberry Middle School, according to Reid.

