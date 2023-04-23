NEWBERRY — During National Doctor’s Day, on March 30, Newberry County Memorial Hospital recognizes all of the doctors in the community, and one is named “Doctor of the Year.”

“The doctor of the year is someone the staff feels has enthusiasm for their work and commitment to exceptional patient care. We congratulate Dr. Todd O’Neil on being chosen as the 2023 Doctor of the Year. Dr. O’Neil is part of our exceptional Emergency Department team,” said Brenda Williams, director of foundation/marketing at NCHM.

National Doctors’ Day is held every year on March 30 in the United States. The first Doctor’s Day observance was March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, decided to set aside a day to honor physicians. On October 30, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed a resolution officially recognizing National Doctor’s Day.