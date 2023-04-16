SOUTH CAROLINA — The Lakelands District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby was held in March at Bramlett United Methodist Church in Gray Court. During the event, several Cub Scouts from Newberry County placed.

Lions (kindergarten)

First place – Tanner Brooks (Newberry Pack 111).

Second place – Tobias Rhodes (Greenwood Pack 906).

Tigers (first grade)

First place – Madeline Cuenin (Greenwood Pack 906).

Second place – David Smith (Greenwood Pack 906).

Third place – Spencer Lindley (Greenwood Pack 906).

Wolves ( second grade)

First place – Drake Lucas (Newberry Pack 111).

Second place – Tristan Trotter (Greenwood Pack 906).

Bears (third grade)

First place – Kaiden Kenny (Newberry Pack 400).

Second place – Nathaniel Cuenin (Greenwood Pack 906).

Third place – Lieum Davis (Newberry Pack 400).

Webelos (fourth and fifth grade)

First place – Cullen Davis (Newberry Pack 76).

Second place – Dillion Wicker (Newberry Pack 76).

Third place – Peyton Wise (Greenwood Pack 921).

Overall winners:

First place – Cullen Davis (Newberry Pack 76).

Second place – Dillion Wicker (Newberry Pack 76).

Third place – Drake Lucas (Newberry Pack 400).

Fourth place – Kaiden Kenney (Newberry Pack 400).

Fifth place – Nathaniel Cuenin (Greenwood Pack 906).