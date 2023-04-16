NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School District recently recognized senior beta club students from around the county who competed in the state for a wide variety of events. These Newberry County students qualified to represent the district at the National Beta Club Convention in Louisville, Kentucky.

The winners from Mid-Carolina High School were as follows:

• First place – Small Group Talent: Isabella Ferreria, Zoe Frick, Kynley Mack, Ava Pullen, Hannah Quattlebaum, Zoe Reid, Alana Stockman, Julianne Wicker.

• First place – Division 1 Speech: Hannah Quattlebaum.

• Second place – Division 2 Poetry: Kenzee Chadwick.

• Second place – Eleventh Grade Science: Gage Gilliam.

• Second place – Club Trading Pin: Brayden Banks, Bethany Day, Elyse Fellers, Wesley Fowler, Kesleigh Gantt, Gracen Green, Lily Gulledge, Kendellin Haltiwanger, Sarah Hicks, Andrew Moyd, Catherine Moyd, Nolan Palmore, Zoe Reid, Chantel Robinson, Jose Sosa, Callie Wilbanks, Georgia Wilbanks, Kylie Ringer.

• Third place – Apparel Design: Christina Aguilera, Reagan Bannister, Kaylee Belcher, Laylah Belcher, Hailey Blair, Alaija Bookman, Addi Bowers, Brayden Brooks, Braley Brown, Madelyn Coker, Emily Covington, Shakevia Cromer, Bethany Day, Elyse Fellers, Brianna Flemon, Gage Gilliam, Claire Hawkins, Alberto Leyva-Pacheco, Ava Grace Long, Daylen Long, Kynley Mack, Emma Metts, Maggie Parsons, Leila Kate Quattlebaum, Serenity Richburg, Mia Russo, David VanZadelhoff, Maya Williams, Taylor Williams, Rielly Winder.

• Third place – Robotics: John Berry, Logann Brooks, Gage Gilliam, Rachel Redd.

• Third place – Division 1 Wood Working: Noah Fulmer.

• Third place – Division 2 On-site Drawing: Leila Kate Quattlebaum.

• Third place – Eleventh Grade Math: Jack Gantt.

• Third place – Solo, Duo, Trio Dancer: Alana Stockman.

• Show Choir Finalist: Abby Bass, Camryn Burley, Bethany Day, Isabella Ferreira, Zoe Frick, Arie Longshore, Kynley Mack, Ava Pullen, Hannah Quattlebaum, Zoe Reid, Alana Stockman, Carter Vinson, Julianne Wicker.

“The Mid-Carolina High School Beta Club was also recognized with the Gold Key Award for Convention Growth. Congratulations Mid-Carolina High School,” said Carson Ware, chief human resources officer with the Newberry County School District.

The MCHS Beta Club sponsors were Nicole Frick, Tiffani Lyles, Kristin Caughman, Jason Long, Valerie Haltiwanger and Tatyana Dunbar.

The winners from Newberry High School were as follows:

• Second place – Robotics Showcase: Mason Hunter, Brayden Hutchinson, Emily Morales, Randal Berry, David Donahue.

• Second place – Division 2 Speech: Liliana Rojas Alderete.

• Third place – Division 2 Wood Working: Eric Thomas Rodriguez.

• Third place – Division 2 On Site Painting: Bailey Corbett.

• Third place – AgriScience Academics: Jasmine Kinard.

“The Newberry High School Beta Club was also recognized with the Gold Key Award for Convention Growth. Congratulations Newberry High School,” Ware said.

The NHS Beta Club sponsors were Leslie McDuffie, Allison Hall, Hal Mooneyham.

The winners from Whitmire Community High School were as follows:

• First place – Tenth Grade ELA: Karleigh Biddle.

• Second place – Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio Variety Act: Austin Satterwhite, Ashlyn Sinclair.

• Premier Performer: Ashlyn Sinclair.

• Second place – Division 1 Quilling: Brookellyn Arrowood.

• Second place – Eleventh Grade Social Studies: Ricky Hamilton.

• Third place – Portfolio: Amelia Bruyere, Daniel Clark, Olivia Martin, Isabella Gilliam.

• Third place – Service Learning Showcase: Olivia Martin.

• Third place – Ninth Grade Science: Jaden Clark.

• Third place – Agri-Science: Dylan Satterwhite.

• Third place – Division 1: Onsite Drawing- Karleigh Biddle.

“The Whitmire Community School Beta Club was also recognized with the Gold Key Award for Convention Growth. Congratulations Whitmire Community School,” Ware said.

The Whitmire Community School Beta Club sponsors were LaVerne Brock, Susie Brown, Gwen Clark, Bethany Crumpton, Noah Armstrong, Tangnakika Bennett.

“Again, congratulations to our senior beta winners and good luck in the national competition this summer,” Ware said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.