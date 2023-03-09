NEWBERRY — On Friday, the Newberry Fire Department responded to two calls involving trees falling on homes, in one case, causing an occupant to be trapped.

According to Chief Gene Shealy, the first call came from Pauline Street on Friday evening. A tree fell on the home, causing partial collapse of the home.

The occupant was trapped under some debris, but was quickly freed by the city’s first arriving units with assistance from Newberry County EMT. The American Red Cross was notified and are assisting the occupant.

Crews also responded to Bess Street for a call of a tree on a home. No significant damage was found at the home at that time, Shealy said.