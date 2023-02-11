Fifth/fourth grade Meeter Greeter Leaders, left-right: Danny Shaw, Marissa James, Owen Anderson, Adalyn Byrd, Isa Rodriquez, Camden Livingston, Brinley Goldman, Scott Green. Courtesy photo

<p>Pre-k/kindergarten Meeter Greeter Leaders, left-right: Noah Owen, Avery MacDermott, Millie Wicker, Cole Bundrick, Wilder Long, Kadence Derrick, Aurora Hindmarsh, Coleman Wicker</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Fourth/third grade Meeter Greeter Leaders, left-right: Skyler Stroud, Luke Curry, Mazie Lovelace, Connor Bundrick, Leah Gallman, Hunter Holley.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Fifth grade Meeter Greeter Leaders, left-right: Chase Reddick, Jack Jones, Paxyn Gaitens, Karsyn Crumpton, Maggie Gainey, Jada Sims.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>First grade Meeter Greeter Leaders: left-right: Blair Allen, Tucker Willetts, Grace Cates, Bryson Gallman, Nolin Metts, Gracie Dominick, Eli Lovelace, Harper Morales.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Second grade Meeter Greeter Leaders, left-right: Maddox Wicker, Aubrey Curtis, Caroline Medlin, Ryan Graham, Kendall Wicker, William Hunt, Gracie Mae Newton, Jackson Jones.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Meeter Greeter Leaders at Little Mountain Elementary are chosen by their homeroom teachers to welcome new students who enroll during the school year. Teachers choose two representatives from their class who are kind, friendly and helpful to others.

Sherry Swindler, school counselor, met with the students for three sessions during first semester, to discuss tips on being friendly helpers, making proper introductions, and conducting school tours.

“The Meeter Greeter Leaders do an excellent job of making sure new students receive a warm welcome as part of the Little Mountain Elementary School family,” said Swindler.