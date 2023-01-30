Joseph Brogdon III, the new watch commander/patrol captain with the City of Newberry Police Department, with Chief Kevin Goodman.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith.

Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.

Chief Kevin Goodman said Brogdon rejoins the Newberry Police Department bringing with him a wealth of experience and knowledge.

Smith joins the department as a patrolman, bringing 21 years of law enforcement experience to the community. Smith served nine years in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a military police and criminal investigator. He then served the West Columbia Police Department and time as a federal air marshal. Smith then served 11 years with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office where he worked his way from patrol to shift sergeant. He was a member of Lexington County SWAT and a firearms instructor.

Goodman said they are excited to welcome both to their team at the department.