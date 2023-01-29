Marty Frick is sworn in to Little Mountain Town Council. Courtesy of the Town of Little Mountain

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain had two council members sworn in during their January 10 meeting. Cindy Farr, town clerk who is also a notary, performed the swearing in ceremony for Marty Frick and Steve White.