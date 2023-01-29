Home News Little Mountain Town Council swears in council members NewsTop Stories Little Mountain Town Council swears in council members Staff Report - January 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report Marty Frick is sworn in to Little Mountain Town Council. Courtesy of the Town of Little Mountain Steve White is sworn in to Little Mountain Town Council. Courtesy of the Town of Little Mountain ❮ ❯ LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain had two council members sworn in during their January 10 meeting. Cindy Farr, town clerk who is also a notary, performed the swearing in ceremony for Marty Frick and Steve White. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 48.5 ° F 50.1 ° 48.1 ° 83 % 0.8mph 100 % Mon 53 ° Tue 65 ° Wed 61 ° Thu 50 ° Fri 43 °