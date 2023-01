Town Clerk Kristy Graham administered the oath to Zachary Hentz, the newly elected council member.

POMARIA —Pomaria Town Council held their first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9. Prior to the meeting, the re-elected major, a re-elected council member and a newly elected council member were sworn in.

Town Clerk Kristy Graham administered the oath to Darryl Hentz, the re-elected mayor, Jimmy Wilson, the re-elected council member, and Zachary Hentz, the newly elected council member.