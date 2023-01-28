Korean-American Day was celebrated at Newberry College to recognize the contributions of Korean businesses in the Newberry County.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In celebration of the four Korean based companies in Newberry County, multiple community partners celebrated Korean-American Day at the Center for Teacher Education at Newberry College.

The celebration recognized Kiswire, Daeyoung Electronics, KRA and Samsung for their contributions, both economic and cultural, to Newberry County. The City of Newberry, City of Newberry Utilities, Newberry County, Newberry College, Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority, Newberry Electric Cooperative, Newberry Water Sewer Authority and Alliance Consulting Engineers all teamed up to make this celebration happen.

“Korean-America Day events are held throughout America in January to celebrate the great friendship between Korea and the United States, and to recognize the many contributions Korean Americans have made to America since the first Koreans immigrated to the U.S. in 1903,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “In Newberry County, we also celebrate the four Korean companies and their staffs in Newberry County who make quality products every day and contribute so much to our community. We are proud, thank you. Today, we celebrate our friendships.”

Les Hipp, vice-chair of Newberry County Council, said that Koreans have made a significant contribution to Newberry County for many years.

“I was fortunate enough to travel to Seoul in 2014 for an economic development excursion that exposed me to the hospitality of the people of Korea. It will always be remembered and appreciated by me,” he said. “I hope that Newberry County has, and will continue to offer the same level of hospitality to the people of Korea, both living here and visiting here.”

Hipp added that Newberry County is honored to be home to the current Korean industries and hopes to further grow the Korean presence in Newberry County in the future.

Sid Parrish, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs at Newberry College, welcomed guests on behalf of Newberry College.

“At Newberry College, our mission is to prepare learners of all ages for lifelong learning and to engage citizens in a global society, and tonight’s event celebrates that. We are proud to be a part of the City of Newberry and county and to partner with all the businesses therein,” he said. “There is a saying: A rising tide raises all ships. That’s demonstrated in the city, county and college. Many of our students are working in your companies as interns and beyond. Our growth, diversity and community make us stronger. We are honored to be hosting this event and we are honored you are all here with us.”

Rick Farmer, director of Newberry County economic development, spoke of visiting South Korea to meet with companies interested in doing business in the United States and meeting with companies already here, to show proper respect.

“I had to do a presentation to interested business people. My assignment was to describe Korean businesses in South Carolina and it really opened my eyes. Of the eight Korean businesses in South Carolina, four are here in this community,” he said.

Farmer then gave some numbers, $750 million in investment and 3,250 jobs.

“Those are the investments of these Korean companies. Let there be no doubt, Newberry County is the hub of Korean manufacturing in the state of South Carolina,” he said.

Following Farmer, a representative from each Korean manufactures in Newberry County spoke, including K.C. Shin of Kiswire, Sunggi Kim of Daeyoung, William Chang of KRA and Jeremy Lee of Samsung.

Chang said it best during his presentation: “We are grateful for our relationship with Samsung and now grateful for our relationship with Newberry County. We are all happy and honored to be a part of Newberry County. Thank you very much for this celebration, we all appreciate your hospitality.”

The night ended with a demonstration from Yim’s Tiger Taekwondo Academy, of Columbia, and Korean percussions.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.