SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023.

Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size.

January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as South Carolina’s ‘transition’ month, prior to going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households. Effective February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.

For example:

• Two-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $250 a month*.

• Prior to February 1, 2023, the household was eligible to receive an additional $266 in emergency allotments which brought them up to the maximum benefit amount for a two-person household which is $516.

•Effective February 1, this SNAP household will receive $250 a month.

* SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements.

A household’s regular SNAP benefits will not change as a result of the emergency allotments ending. Emergency allotments are not subject to fair hearings.

Beginning January 3, 2023, SNAP recipients will be able to view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount online, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/eai/eaiinquiry.

More than 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina as of November 2022.

For more information on the program visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/.