NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council officially passed a resolution to declare the results of the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum, held on Nov. 8, 2022.

The CPST Referendum asked the following questions to Newberry County voters: “Must a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Newberry County for not more than seven years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes: Newberry County Public Safety Complex, including facilities for emergency services, a relocated Friendly Fire Department and a relocated Newberry Rescue Squad, $7,750,000; Improvements to City of Newberry Recreation Complex, including splash pad expansion, miracle field, skate park, sidewalk and paved walking trail, shade structures, additional restrooms, and maintenance access drive and maintenance building, 3,295,000; Improvements to Town of Prosperity parks, including Langford St. Park, Town Center Park, North Main St. Park and Town Center Football-Soccer Field, 3,150,000; New cell block building and upgrades to support facilities at Newberry County Detention Center, 8,000,000; Improvements to Town of Little Mountain Reunion Park, including park entrance upgrade, walking trail, shelter renovations with stage conversion, renovation of smokehouse/picnic shelter including bathrooms, 2,015,825; Downtown Newberry amphitheater and pavilion/support building, 3,650,000; Upgrade and Expansion of Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority’s Cannon’s Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5,154,560; Renovation of Old Gallman High School for use as community center by Building Thriving Communities Foundation, 1,450,000; IT/Network/Security Improvements at Newberry County Courthouse, 295,000; Roof replacement and HVAC improvements at The Newberry Museum, 815,000; Improvements to Town of Pomaria’s Old Pomaria School community center, 671,745; Improvements to Town of Whitmire City Gym, 800,000.”

The voters of Newberry County were in favor of the referendum, with 7,859 yes votes and 4,546 no votes.

Council approved the resolution after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a second. With this resolution approved, the county will be able to move forward with the above listed projects.

In other business, council approved their meeting schedule for 2023, meetings will take place the first and third Wednesday of every month, excluding July 5, Aug. 2, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Courthouse Annex. Council also approved the various committee meetings schedule and the budget calendar for the new year.

Other business:

• Council approved third and final reading of an ordinance to permit solar farms as a special exception in the Rural (R2) Zoning District. A public hearing was held but no one spoke for or against.

